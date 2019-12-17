|
LYSTER, PATRICIA JEAN: March 15, 1930 - December 03, 2019 It is with sadness we share with you Mom's goodbye to us to be by the side of her lifetime love, our Dad, Larry. She leaves behind countless treasured memories of her four children; Lori (Ron), Gordon (Maureen), Lorne (Michele) and Maureen (Kelly), her seven grandchildren and her four great grandchildren. During her sixty plus years living in Penticton, Mom was known as a devoted, caring and generous person to her church, her sorority, her many friends and, most importantly, her family. Her same giving nature was readily recognized and welcomed during her last few years living on the coast. She very quickly became an important part of her community at Chartwell Seniors Centre and will be deeply missed by friends and staff. We would like to thank everyone at the Seniors Centre for their friendship and kindness. We would liketo thank the staff at the Kidney Clinic in Abbotsford for their efforts and treatment. We would also like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Maple Ridge McKenney Hospice Residence for their gentleness and care. Funeral services will be held at St. Savior's Anglican Church in Penticton with a Spring date to be announced. Mom's ashes will be placed next to Dad's in the church's columbarium. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Savior's Anglican Church. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 17, 2019