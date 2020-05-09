BOYD, Patricia, R.: Jun. 26, 1946 - Jan. 31, 2020 Our beloved Patricia Rose Boyd (nee Bushell) passed from our world on January 31, 2020, in Victoria, B.C. after a short illness. Pat was the granddaughter of Summerland's Willis Walter, of Walters Ltd. packing houses and a descendent of the Bushell brothers of Vancouver. She was born in Penticton, B.C. on June 26, 1946, and graduated from Burnaby South Senior High School. A proud member of Queen's Avenue United Church in New Westminster, she was deeply involved in the Canadian Girls in Training Program. Pat built an administrative career at B.C. Tel and it was there in 1987, that she met and fell in love with Douglas Boyd. The couple married in 1989 and started their first home on the Sunshine Coast. There, Pat nurtured her interests in knitting and began to explore 'healing touch', both hobbies she would continue throughout her life. By the early 2000s, the couple both retired and moved to Summerland, B.C. where Pat and Doug enjoyed the Okanagan lifestyle; building lifelong friendships, savouring the local bounty, and launching off on RV trips to wherever the road took them. Pat's heart was always truest for her dogs: Trixie, Misty, Benny, and her most beloved, JJ, who died in 2019. Just last year, Pat and Doug moved back to the island, to Cobble Hill, B.C. where Pat found instant friends at the Anglican Church of St. John the Baptist. Pat was a loving friend, a treasured cousin, and a joyful presence. She was always quick with an astute insight, and if you earned it, her marvellous laugh and smile. Lucky are those who got to feel Pat's warmth, friendship, and kindness. She is survived by her loving husband, Doug. Pat was laid to rest on April 25, 2020, in Burnaby's Forest Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony. If you wish to honour our dear Pat, donations in her name are welcomed at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, by emailing admin@okanagansymphony.com or calling 250-763-7544, ext 1, to make arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store