1/1
Patricia SPERLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPERLE, Patricia: October 17, 1929 - September 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Sperle at the age of 90 years. Pat was born October 17, 1929, and passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at Hospice House, following a brief encounter with cancer. Pat is survived by her daughter Jill Sperle; son Robert Sperle; and granddaughters Andrea Bernard and Kayley Bernard. Pat is also survived by her sisters Ida Byrtus, Kay Miller, Barbara Newton, and Jennifer Bonn; brother John Bohn (Hilda); sister-in-law Betty Sperle; brother-in-law George Sperle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by loving husband Matthew and son Bryon. A special thank-you to Dr. R. Carver, staff of 4 East KGH, and Hospice House, as well as her many friends at Chartwell gated community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family interment, by invitation only, will be held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pat's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society, www.cancer.ca, would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved