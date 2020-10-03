SPERLE, Patricia: October 17, 1929 - September 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Sperle at the age of 90 years. Pat was born October 17, 1929, and passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at Hospice House, following a brief encounter with cancer. Pat is survived by her daughter Jill Sperle; son Robert Sperle; and granddaughters Andrea Bernard and Kayley Bernard. Pat is also survived by her sisters Ida Byrtus, Kay Miller, Barbara Newton, and Jennifer Bonn; brother John Bohn (Hilda); sister-in-law Betty Sperle; brother-in-law George Sperle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by loving husband Matthew and son Bryon. A special thank-you to Dr. R. Carver, staff of 4 East KGH, and Hospice House, as well as her many friends at Chartwell gated community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family interment, by invitation only, will be held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pat's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
, www.cancer.ca
, would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com