BROWN, Patricia Yvonne: 1940 - 2020 Patricia Yvonne Brown passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at Hospice House in Kelowna, BC at the age of 80. Patricia is survived by her children Ross Brown, Sandra (Stan) Solski, Catherine (Kevin) McAvoy; her grandchildren Amber (Tony) Smith, Kayle (Dustin) Ringland, Aaron Solski and Andrew McAvoy; her 3 great-grandchildren Shy-Anne, Madison and Scarlett. She also is survived by her brother Terry (Sheila) Ball, sisters Sharon and Judith. Patricia was predeceased by her parents Fred and Henrietta Ball, her sister Vivian Whitehead and her spouse and best friend Glen Brown. Patricia was born in Canora Saskatchewan and grew up in Winnipeg. After completing high school, she went on to train as a nurse at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg and spent many years working as an RN until retirement in 1997. After retiring Pat enjoyed traveling to various destinations in the U.S. and Canada with Glen. Many thanks to Dr. Wadhwa and Dr. Chamberlain, as well as the staff at hospice house for their care and kindness. No service per request. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Patricia's name to Hospice House Kelowna or the charity of your choice is appreciated. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 16, 2020