Patrick PONTES
1967 - 2020
PONTES, Patrick: 1967 - 2020 On October 6, 2020 Patrick Pontes of Penticton, BC passed away at the age of 53 years. Pat will be lovingly remembered by his spouse and soul mate, Patty; her sons, Robb and Rory as well as pets, Kimba, Patches and Baggera. He is also survived by his loving mother, Trinka; brothers, Daniel and Carlo; niece, Juliana; and a large extended family on both sides who all loved him and will miss him dearly. Patrick was sadly predeceased by his father, Leo in July of this year. He was also predeceased by his pets, Jake, Elwood and Gordo. A Celebration of Patrick's Life will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. at the Penticton Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Alison Moore officiating. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, we are limited in numbers. If you plan to attend, please contact the respective family members. Following the interment there will be a gathering of friends and family at the Elks Lodge, 343 Ellis Street, Penticton at 3:00 p.m. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 17, 2020.
