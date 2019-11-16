Home

Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2547 Hebert Road
West Kelowna, BC V4T 2J6
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
West Kelowna, BC
Paul Dennis STRUCH


1946 - 2019
Paul Dennis STRUCH Obituary
STRUCH, Paul Dennis: June 27, 1946 - November 3, 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Paul Struch on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home in West Kelowna. Paul was predeceased by his parents George and Rose Struch and brothers Larry and Arnold. He is survived by his loving wife Bridget (Grealish), brother Ronald (Beverly), sister Joan, sister-in-law Gladys Struch, brother-in-law Marty Grealish (Lynda). Paul is also remembered by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was born and grew up in Flin Flon,MB where he had many fond memories of celebrations and adventures with family and friends. He worked for Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Co. in Flin Flon, and Midwest Diamond Drilling in Thompson, MB and the Yukon. He eventually got his dream job and entered the airline industry, retiring as manager of United Airlines (Calgary). In earlier years he worked for Frontier Airlines and BC Air. A mass to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Saturday,November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in West Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 16, 2019
