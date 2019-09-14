|
HANSEN, Paul Edward "Ed": Died peacefully in his sleep on August 31, 2019 at his home in Penticton, B.C. at the age of 83. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penticton. Ed was born on February 26, 1936 in Calgary, Alberta to Katrine and Paul Hansen, both immigrants from Denmark. He was the third of four sons. At 21, he married his 19-year old love, Joanne, and they shared a life together for the next 61 years. Ed worked first as an X-Ray technician, but then put his outgoing and honest personality to work in the world of sales. In the 60s, he sold pharmaceuticals and then some of the earliest computers made by IBM before launching into a long and successful real estate career, earning many sales awards over two decades. He then sold medical imaging equipment for Philips for more than a decade, a highlight being his sale of the first MRI scanner in Alberta. Ed is survived by Joanne and their four children: Craig (and wife Barb) Hansen of Whitehorse, Cindy (and husband Lee) Chanin of Penticton, Barry (and wife Linnea) Hansen of Nanaimo, and Nancy (and husband Ralf) Dujmovits of Germany, plus grandchildren Jennifer, Dawn, Courtney, Christopher, Jordan, Joshua, and Daniel. Ed loved Joanne unconditionally throughout their long marriage. He taught his children the values of love, compassion, honesty, integrity, and hard work. He cherished his family, including his large, extended family, and his sense of humour, legendary stubbornness, and enthusiasm for life will be missed. Rest in Peace, Ed/Dad/Grandpa/Uncle/Friend. Ed's family would like to thank those in the community who welcomed and helped our parents throughout the last year.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 14, 2019