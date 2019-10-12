|
TIAN, Paul George: 1919-2019. With great sadness we announce the death of our Uncle; the youngest of six children and the last of his generation. Paul lived a long and vibrant life starting in Regina, SK. He often spoke of his time working at Atomic Energy of Canada and being part of the Old Glory Mountain weather observation post. He also worked abroad in Jamaica and Australia. Paul eventually settled in Penticton, BC where he enjoyed being out sailing on the lake and was a huge ham radio enthusiast. He enjoyed being part of the Iron Man Crew for many years where he relayed information over the mountain down to the control centre. Paul is lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver for their compassionate care. Paul will return to Regina where he will join his parents, John and Lucy, in eternal rest. Rest In Peace. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 12, 2019