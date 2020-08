SCHWAB, Paul: Paul went home to be with his Lord on August 24, 2020, at the age of 97 years. He leaves behind Edna, his loving wife of 68 years, and their 2 daughters, Beverly Newell and Gayle (Bruce) Cormier. A service to celebrate his well-lived life was held on Friday. However, the family invites you to read more about his life, watch the service and tributes, or leave a condolence by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com