|
|
HEBERT (nee McDonald), Pauline Anne September 6, 1945 - January 15, 2020 Passed away at Penticton Regional Hospital surrounded by family. Born in Liverpool, England, Pauline was the first of four children to John and Hannah McDonald. Pauline came to Canada in 1963 at age 18 while working as a Nanny for the British Trade Commissioner. She settled in Vancouver where she married and had her first daughter Deborah in 1965, followed by Marie in 1968. In 1976, Pauline moved her family to the town of Osoyoos where she stayed until eventually moving to Penticton to be closer to the girls after they relocated. Pauline loved the Okanagan and was proud to call it her home. She was a free spirit, was very adventurous and enjoyed traveling. She loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping and canoeing when the kids were young. While she was the only member of her immediate family to relocate to Canada, she maintained a strong connection to her family in the U.K. and was proud of her British roots. Pauline was also proud of the family she created. To her grandchildren she was known affectionately as Grandma Buzzie. She paid close attention to their achievements, cheering them on whenever she could. Pauline was a strong-willed fierce woman, she had a sharp tongue with a great sense of humor, and the ability to talk to anyone and everybody. She will be dearly missed. Pauline was predeceased by her parents John and Hannah, and her brothers Sean and Michael. She is survived by her daughters Deborah (Rob) and Marie. Grandchildren Brooke, Ethan, Ty and Julia as well as her beloved youngest brother David (Larry) and her dog Jazzie. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 28, 2020