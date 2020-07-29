JOHNSTONE, Pauline Elenor: 1928 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma. Elenor passed peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 91 at West View Care Home in Penticton. She was predeceased by her loving husband Alexander (Sandy) in 2005. Elenor is survived by her brother Ronald (Lavonne), brother Douglas (Marlene) and sister Emma (Teddy). She will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by daughter Gloria (Mike) Koens of 108 Mile House, son Raymond (Shirley) Johnstone of Penticton, son Ken (Lynn) of Campbell River, daughter Bev Jacobs Johnstone of Tsawwassen, and daughter Pauline (Kelly) Dickinson of Kaleden. As well, she had 12 beautiful grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. There will be a private family service followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date.Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com