STELLICK, Pearl Joyce: Born August 11, 1937 in Penticton, BC to Tom and Violet Hooker, passed away on June 24, 2019. She leaves behind her children Randy and Robin (grandkids Sydney and Kenzie); brother Al (Sharon); nieces Elaine (Tom), Karen (Michael) and Maureen (Mike); sister-in-law Rose; nieces Jenny (Ian) and Julie (Chris); and numerous relatives and friends - too many to mention. Pearl was predeceased by her brother-in-law Lyle. Mom is now at peace with the Lord, joining Dad who passed away in 2018. Pearl held many team and individual records in basketball, soccer, and track & field while attending Summerland High School. She worked for Vancouver Supply Co., and later for Mitsubishi Canada, where more friendships were made. Mom enjoyed golfing, coffee with the ladies, and family gatherings. Many thanks to the doctors and caregivers, especially the staff at Moog & Friends Hospice in Penticton. God bless you all. A memorial gathering will be held at noon, Saturday August 24, 2019 at The Royal Canadian Legion (Branch #22), 14205 Rosedale Avenue, Summerland, BC. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 6, 2019