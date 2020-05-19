HICKS (nee Dyson), Penelope "Penny", D.: Sep. 15, 1947 - Apr. 15, 2020 Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death, Penny wanted it known that she died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders and raising hell for more than seven decades. She enjoyed sunshine, cars, Pepsi, her grandchildren, booze, her children and weed, not necessarily in that order. The birth and death of this amazing woman, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that she lived to the fullest between those two dates. She always maintained that she ran on solar power because she was always at her most animated on a sunny day. After finishing her schooling in Kelowna, she headed to Calgary where she met her first husband Darrel Hides. This union produced the lights of her life, her children Donovan and Robin. She later married Morton Hicks and although this union did not last, it did lead to the introduction of her much loved step-son Myles. It was also there that she began her career as a school bus driver. She would continue in this endeavor, working in various school districts in Alberta and BC. Eventually, she retired from School District 23 in Kelowna, where she herself had attended school so many years before. She was so proud to have ended up driving the children of parents who had also ridden her bus as youngsters. Penny would not want anyone to waste money on flowers for her funeral. Instead, she would be tickled pink if you planted flowers in your garden or took part in a family activity. This last may be a bit more difficult with COVID 19 in the picture, but those of you who are creative will find a way. Penny is survived by her children Donovan, Robin and Myles, her siblings Joan (Ball), Raine (Hitchen), Ruth (O'Doherty), Clive (Dyson) and Henry(Stubbs). She was predeceased by her parents Catherine (nee Morad) and Spencer Dyson and siblings Bobby (Robert), Donald, and Meredith. We will forever miss her entertaining stories, quick wit and compassionate nature. A memorial will be announced at a later date.



