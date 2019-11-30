Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kelowna Golf & Country Club
1297 Glenmore Dr
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penni MAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penni Lynn (Botham) MAY


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penni Lynn (Botham) MAY Obituary
MAY, Penni Lynn (nee Botham): January 31, 1957 - November 22, 2019. Penni passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on November 22, 2019 at the age of 62. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Jack May; her stepchildren Scott (Sandy) Piercy, Tim (Norma-Jean), and Rusty (Lindsay); and her grandchildren Samara, Seisha, Sela, Hudson, Cohen, Westin, Ellis, and Wyatt. A celebration of Penni's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club, 1297 Glenmore Dr, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre in Kelowna BC in her name www.bccancer.bc.ca. For more about Penni's life or to send condolences to the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. "Love you Pen." Love you more!...
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -