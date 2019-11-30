|
MAY, Penni Lynn (nee Botham): January 31, 1957 - November 22, 2019. Penni passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on November 22, 2019 at the age of 62. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Jack May; her stepchildren Scott (Sandy) Piercy, Tim (Norma-Jean), and Rusty (Lindsay); and her grandchildren Samara, Seisha, Sela, Hudson, Cohen, Westin, Ellis, and Wyatt. A celebration of Penni's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club, 1297 Glenmore Dr, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre in Kelowna BC in her name www.bccancer.bc.ca. For more about Penni's life or to send condolences to the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. "Love you Pen." Love you more!...
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 30, 2019