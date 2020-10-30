REMIZOVE, Pete: December 23, 1936 - October 25, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was able to pass away at home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Bev, daughters Judy, Julie (Joe), Tammy (Bill) and Tina, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren as well as his Aunt Tina Yurkowski and special friend Darcy. Per his request there will be no service at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com