Peter KENNEDY
Peter Colin KENNEDY

Peter Colin KENNEDY

Peter Colin KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY, Peter Colin: 1930 - 2019. Passed away on September 22, 2019 at home in Penticton surrounded by family. Peter was born November 1, 1930 in Glasgow, Scotland. He is survived by his three sons, Colin (Shauna), Ian (Tamara) and Alan (Pam) as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. No service by request. Special thanks to Dr. Sarah Broder. In memorium donations may be directed to Penticton Regional Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 2, 2019
