SOMERVILLE, Peter Frederick: Passed into the Lord's arms on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his daughter Nancy of West Kelowna; son Terry (Karen) of Campbell River, and son Michael (Saundra) of Mississauga, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Doreen (née Blaney) in Dec. 2016, and his brother Richard (Betty) in 1973. Peter was a bassoonist in the Kelowna Concert Band, the Okanagan Youth Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra, and was retired as Administrator for the Faculty of Music at the University of Western Ontario. A Celebration of his wonderful Life will be held on Sat. August 3rd, at 3:00 pm, Powers Creek Community Church, 3718 Glenway Road, West Kelowna BC V4T 1E2. For more about Peter's life and to send condolences visit: www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 1, 2019