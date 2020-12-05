SCHELLENBERG, Peter: Peter Schellenberg, 93, of Penticton, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour at 9.48 pm on November 18, after 10 years of happy living at The Hamlets at Penticton. Born in Osborne, Manitoba, as a first generation Canadian from German Mennonite refugees escaping Russian Revolution persecution, Peter moved with his family to Yarrow, BC, in 1928. From a poor childhood, Peter earned money as a hops picker, became a local berry picking champion, and even finished grade 10. Peter developed into a friendly-to-everyone guy who yodelled (really!), liked to joke, and loved cars, hunting moose and fishing. He was a talented builder, and valued learning and family. After many years working in the Hammond Cedar Sawmill, and as a World Book salesman in the late 1960s, asthma forced him to move to the drier climate of Okanagan Falls in 1970. With a desire to become a successful businessman, Peter and his wife Esther transformed five acres of Cedar Street alfalfa fields into the Golden Arrow Mobile Home Park. The Park was sold in 1999 with his dream of selling a million-dollar business achieved. Since becoming a Christian in the 1960s, Peter actively gave back to others through volunteer work in his church and community. He was an active member of Bethel Church Penticton for several decades, regularly greeting people at the door, and even helped in the building expansion of the 1980s. He liked to explore, believing people should get to know their country first, so he took the family on road trips throughout BC and west to Tofino, east to Niagara Falls, north to Dawson City and Inuvik in the Arctic, and south to Tijuana, before venturing to Europe. Peter was blessed with a long and mostly healthy life, predeceased by his parents Agnes and David Schellenberg, stepmother Margarete, stepbrothers John, Victor, and siblings Johnny, Agnes, Dave, Anne, and Harry. Peter is survived by his former wife of nearly 50 years Esther Schellenberg, 93, of Hinton, AB, his son Paul Schellenberg of Vancouver, his daughter Debra and son-in-law Dwayne Schapansky, of Hinton, AB, his half-brother Elvin and sister-in-law Annie Schellenberg, of Chilliwack, and many nieces and nephews. Peter's ashes will be interred in Yarrow Cemetery where other family members are, and a family celebration of life will be held later. Donations in his memory can be made to Mercy Ships, a medical charity he actively supported for many years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store