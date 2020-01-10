|
BLOM, Petrus "Peter": August 15, 1941 - January 3, 2020. With sadness we announce the passing of Peter Blom in Grand Forks, BC, after a short illness. Lovingly remembered by his wife Bertha (Berendje), children John, Richard (Beth), and Fenje, granddaughter Chelsea, as well as by his siblings Anne, Ted and Joe and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Hans and Catharina (Bos) Blom. Born in Friesland, the Netherlands, Peter immigrated to Canada with his family at the age of 15. Peter and Bertha met in 1960 and married in 1964 after a long-distance relationship of several years. They raised their family in Kelowna, where Peter enjoyed a long-term, successful career in architectural design. In fact, for many years he held the distinction of having designed the tallest building in Kelowna. The family remembers many a happy summer in Sheridan Lake, where you could often find Peter relaxing with his feet in the water and a beer in hand. Peter served his community in different ways during his life, most notably with the Kelowna Jaycees, Kiwanis Club, the Navy League of Canada, the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets, and later with the Citizens on Patrol in Grand Forks. Peter was a skilled tradesman and, after moving with Bertha to Grand Forks upon their retirement, completely rebuilt a house on a small hobby farm. A voracious reader, specifically of history, Peter was often found with his nose in a book or searching out Dutch sensations on YouTube. At Peter's request, the family will not be holding a memorial service, however, for those who wish, donations in his memory can be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 10, 2020