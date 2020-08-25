1/1
Philip MOUBRAY
MOUBRAY, Philip: Philip passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2020 at the age of 103. He is survived by his children Vivian (Jack Hawkins) of Kelowna and Gregg of Copenhagen, Denmark, plus several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Lucretia in 2010. Also his brothers Cyril and Bruce and sisters Barbara, Nadine and Diana. Also his parents George and Ellen Moubray. Phil was born in Glenmore and lived there his entire life except for the war years. He served 13 years on the Glenmore Council 5 years as Reeve. He also was director of the Cascade Co-Op Packing house and a trustee of the Glenmore Irrigation District. Over the years Phil saw many changes to his beloved Glenmore and was always proud to call Glenmore his home. No Service by his request. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
2507622299
