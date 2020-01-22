|
PROTEAU, Philippe Emile: October 19, 1934 - January 19, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful husband, father, grand and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Cathy of 65 years, daughters Debra (Lanny) Pownall, Joanne (Sadru) Teja, Phyllis Madge, James (Tanya) and Gerald, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, his brothers Henri, Leo, Roger, his sisters Eveline, Agnes and Louise and many nieces and nephews. Phil was born in St. Norbert, MB to Clovis and Irene Proteau (deceased) in a French speaking farming community in Southern Manitoba. He was the eldest of 7 children and would eventually move to Winnipeg to work at Standard Aero where Phil met the Payroll Clerk, Cathy who would become the love of his life. They married in the spring of 1954 at St. Mary's Cathedral. They moved to Steinbach, Manitoba, where Phil worked as a mechanic at Penner Motors, then moved to Kenora, Ontario where he served as a City Policeman. In 1962, after too many cold winters Phil, Cathy and their 4 children moved west to Penticton where their 5th child was born. Here Phil worked as a transmission specialist at Hunt Motors and for many years as an electrician with Clarke and Eshleman, and finally as the head Millwright at Canwood Furniture until his retirement in October 2000. Besides family, one of Phil's greatest passions was aviation. He earned his private pilot license at the age of 18. Phil was a longstanding member of both the Penticton Flying Club and the Experimental Aircraft Association. During his flying years he hand-built 3 aircraft in his garage. In addition to building airplanes, Phil could fix or make anything, and his other accomplishments included building a houseboat, an everglades boat, a luxurious motorhome and a camper, as well as numerous car projects with his sons. The hobbies Phil enjoyed with his family included snowmobiling, dirt biking, camping, 4-wheeling, boating, cross-country skiing and golf. Family BBQ's were frequent and epic and always included friends and neighbours. We will always cherish Phil's wicked sense of humour, his infectious laugh and master storytelling. He will always be in our hearts. In his retirement, Phil continued to enjoy golf, socializing, learning other languages and travel by motorhome across Canada as well as wintering in Mazatlán and other parts of Mexico with Cathy. With much gratitude the family would like to thank Dr. Dan Kilian and the wonderful Nurses and Care Aides at Haven Hill Care Centre for the loving care they have shown Phil. Celebration of Life will follow in the summer of 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
