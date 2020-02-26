|
MURPHY, Philomena Bernadette: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Philomena Bernadette Murphy (Phyllis). Mom passed peacefully, in Kelowna General Hospital, with family at her side, on Sunday February 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Daniel Murphy on December 5, 2002, her granddaughter Tamira Lynn Murphy on May 3, 2007 and her son Timothy Murphy on March 8, 2013. She is survived by her 8 children: daughters, Patricia, Theresa, Sheila, Catherine and Karen (Dale) and her sons; Daniel (Rhonda), Michael (Deb) and Martin (Kerri); 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Her brother Frank and sisters Rita, Anne and Peggy. Mom was often referred to as a saint, she was very involved with her church and spent many years with the Legion of Mary, taking communion to people who were home bound. She loved spending time with all of her children and their families and enjoyed life. She had compassion for so many people and was always friendly, ready with a smile and a hug. Celebration of life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna at 11:00 am. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kelowna at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation, 110-1525 Carling Ave, Ottawa Ontario. K1Z 8R9 Condolences can be sent to the family by going to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 26, 2020