Phyllis Lily OWEN
OWEN, Phyllis Lily: Born Feb 29, 1916 Our Granny / Mother Passed Away at the amazing age of 104 on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020. Well she really was only 26 in real birthdays. But that is all semantics, right? Can you imagine, the things she has seen in her lifetime? She was born in Parksville BC and married Owen Hugh Owen in 1941. They lived in Trail for many years and retired to Penticton in 1971. She had many talents, gardening, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. There are many fond memories of her house on Braid St with her roses and garden. Granny was loved and admired by her family, she was always feisty and stubborn, right up to the end. She was independent and loved her family fiercely. Her great grandchildren made her smile and laugh and always brought her joy. We all have so many fun memories of Granny, we were so lucky to have her! Granny was predeceased by her husband Owen (1992), her infant son Trevor (1950) and her daughter Joyce (2016). She will greatly be missed by her son Glen, daughter Shirley (Greg) Cole and her family, Steven (Shannon), Adrienne (Justin) and their daughters Daylin and Kaitlyn Chase. Joyce's family Darren (Dimple), Kiaan and Niaam Hoglund; Karen (Steve), Sophie and Ethan O'Rourke; and Cheryl (Andrew), Owen and Ante Katnick. Special thank you to the team at Haven Hill in Penticton that cared for her for many years. You really became like family to her. We are all going to miss her, we hope she is now busy playing cards, cribbage and Triominos, tending a garden and visiting with those she has missed. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 16, 2020.
