PERRETTA, Pietro: Pietro Perretta passed away on Friday, November 29 2019 at the age of 93. Survived by his loving wife Caterina of 61 years. Daughter, Antonietta Perretta, son, John Perretta (Caroline Lopes), 2 grandchildren, Katrina Nicola and Makayla, 2 sisters, Giuseppina Pellettiere and Erminia Conosa, brother, Rocco (Rosa) Perretta, numerous nieces and nephews and his extended family. A Funeral Service will be held of Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, B.C. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , cancer.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 3, 2019