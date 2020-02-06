|
RUSSELL, Priscilla Jean: August 7, 1947 - February 3, 2020 At 4:15 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 Priscilla Jean Russell passed away at the age of 72 years after a lengthy battle with oral cancer. Priscilla will be lovingly remembered by her sons Tyler and Tyson (Sonya); her grandchildren Cooper, Kiban, and Clark; her brothers Robin (Kelly Law) Hahn, and Alan (Ruth) Hahn. Priscilla will also be fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Priscilla was predeceased by her husband Ron and their daughter Taraleigh. Burial will take place at Kelowna Memorial Park beginning at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Flowers are welcome to be sent to Springfield Funeral Home or donations may be made to the Central Okanagan Foundation, under the Russell, Ron and Priscilla Family Fund, www.centralokanaganfoundation.org.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2020