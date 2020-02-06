Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Jean RUSSELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Jean RUSSELL Obituary
RUSSELL, Priscilla Jean: August 7, 1947 - February 3, 2020 At 4:15 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 Priscilla Jean Russell passed away at the age of 72 years after a lengthy battle with oral cancer. Priscilla will be lovingly remembered by her sons Tyler and Tyson (Sonya); her grandchildren Cooper, Kiban, and Clark; her brothers Robin (Kelly Law) Hahn, and Alan (Ruth) Hahn. Priscilla will also be fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Priscilla was predeceased by her husband Ron and their daughter Taraleigh. Burial will take place at Kelowna Memorial Park beginning at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Flowers are welcome to be sent to Springfield Funeral Home or donations may be made to the Central Okanagan Foundation, under the Russell, Ron and Priscilla Family Fund, www.centralokanaganfoundation.org.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -