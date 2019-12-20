Home

RAINER HELMUT WUTHE

RAINER HELMUT WUTHE Obituary
WUTHE, RAINER HELMUT: April 10, 1943 ~ December 16, 2019. Passed away peacefully on Monday December 26, 2019 at Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton. Rainer will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jo-Anne; sons Ryan (Christina) and Tyler and daughter Kim (Mike). Grandchildren; Kaylee, Caleb, Tye, Sarah and Nevaeh. The family would like to thank all the amazing nurses and staff at the Moog and Friends Hospice House for their care shown and allowing Rainer to pass comfortably. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 20, 2019
