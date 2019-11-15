|
LEWICKI, Raisa Szalasznyj: August 10, 1934 - Nov 10, 2019. On November 10 at 2:30 in the afternoon and at the age of 85, Raisa peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Raisa was remarkable in her strength as a woman of great generosity. Known also as Rya to everyone, Rya so often put others before herself sharing her knowledge of Scripture to those who came in need of her support. She was a deeply spiritual woman and her ability to remain true to her love for God gave her the strength to endure the challenges that faced her as a mother to her six children, and in facing the hardships while starting a new life in a foreign country shortly after the war. Although shy with words, Rya made her love known through tireless and selfless devotion to providing for the needs of others either with one of her extraordinary meals or with a garment masterfully sewn by her own hand. All those who knew her were in some way graced by the talents and selflessness that Rya so humbly possessed. She will be missed by many. Grave yard service will be held at Lake View Open casket Viewing 11:30 am - 12:30 at First Memorial on Sutherland Ave. Followed by the grave side service at 1:30 at Lakeview Cemetery Kelowna, Wednesday, November 20. For further information contact: George Lewicki 250-709-5426
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 15, 2019