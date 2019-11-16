|
WAND, Ralph and Diane Teresa: Nov. 10, 1927 - Nov. 4, 2019 and Feb. 18, 1932 - Nov. 8, 2019 respectively. On November 4, Ralph Wand, of Penticton, BC, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 years. Four days later the family was shocked and saddened with the sudden passing of Diane at the age of 87 years; her heart broken at the passing of the love of her life. They had been married for 65 years. Ralph and Diane are survived by their children, Rod (Lisa), Pat (Mike), Richard (Adel), Robert (Janice) and Ralph (Cathy); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ralph is also survived by his brother, Syd (Jean); sister, Pearl; sister-in-law, Bernyce; brother-in-law, Glenn as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Winnie; brother, Reg and sister, Shirley. Diane is also survived by her sister-in-law, Vi as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Roy and Don. Ralph was born at the Penticton Hospital on November 10, 1927. He went to work in 1952 for the Kingsway and Metropolitan Ambulance Service and became a paramedic when the BC government took over ambulance services in 1974. Along with his brother, Syd, Ralph was one of the first advance care paramedics in the province. He continued to work as a paramedic until his retirement at age 65. Diane met Ralph while in nurse's training at Essondale. She worked as a psychiatric nurse until 1961 and then at Eaton's for several years before returning to her nursing career, all the while raising her family. She made sure her family never went without as she had while growing up in an orphanage. They enjoyed cruises, snowbirding and traveling where they perfected the art of Happy-hours, then arranged many more to follow for family and friends.Their urns will be interred at Ocean View Cemetery in Burnaby at a later date. Together Forever. Mom & Dad (Ma & Pa).
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 16, 2019