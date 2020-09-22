GALVIN, Ralph Denis: Dec. 30, 1940 - Sept. 15, 2020 Ralph passed away at home, where he wanted to be, after a lengthy battle with several health issues. Born to Doris & James Galvin in St. Catharines, Ontario. My husband, love & friend of 32 years decided to "go play with the leprechauns". He will be missed by his wife Katie, daughter Dana & her family in Nova Scotia, Katie's family members and the many friends he met through the years. His career as a chiropractor spanned 40 years before retiring to Penticton 17 years ago. He enjoyed golfing, travelling and his part time security guard job. Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com