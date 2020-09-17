SELWOOD, Randall Jay: March 10. 1959 - September 7, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce the sudden loss of Randall Jay Selwood. Rand is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Deb; his children and their partners, Ashley, Graham (Erin), Genevieve (Greg) Mitchell, Claire (Benjamin); his grandchildren, Hailey, Norah, Isla, Vera, Grace and Porter; his mother, Maureen and step-father, Paul; brother, Brian; his sisters-in-law, Dianne, Donna and Dana; and many loving nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law. He was pre-deceased by his Grandmother, "Nan" Edna Montfort, and his father Dr. Michael Selwood. Randy was born in Vernon and then spent his childhood in Penticton. He attended Pen-High, where he played football and met the love of his life, Deb. After attending Dalhousie University in Halifax, Rand, Deb and family eventually relocated back to the Okanagan and settled in Naramata. Randy's greatest pleasures came from spending time with his family at their ski cabin at Apex, at Manitou Beach in Naramata Village and watching over his brood at large, noisy, laughter-filled family dinners. Randy took great pride in still being able to beat any one of his children or grandchildren down the Chute. "Y-Ya" will be greatly missed by the grandbabies, his children, wife, extended family and friends. Randy's love for family will be our guiding light. Rest peacefully Rand. Randy's life will be celebrated at a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Naramata Parks and Rec. in purpose of the Acquisition of Centre Beach. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
