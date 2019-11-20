Home

Ray T. HARRIS


1933 - 2019
Ray T. HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Ray T.: Born in Halifax, NS on February 18, 1933 passed away in the Moog and Friends Hospice House on November 16, 2019. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 53+ years, Nancy Ann; two sons: George (Sue) and Daniel; four grandchildren: Amanda, Kenny, Terri and Robert; eight grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and a brother and sister in Halifax as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his daughter Valerie and his sister Shirley and brother Jack. No service by Ray's request. If desired donations in his memory may be made to the . Condolences / memories can be shared with the family at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 20, 2019
