ADAMS, Raymond Carlisle: March 1st, 1933 - August 7th, 2020 Raymond Carlisle Adams passed away at the age of 87 with his family by his side. His spirit lives on with his loving wife, Jean of 65 years, his three devoted children Mark, Susan and Megan (Marty) and six grand children. He is survived by his sister Gail Anderson and brother Wes Adams. He was a treasured uncle to his many nieces and nephews and Jean's family claimed him as their own. Ray was born on March 1, 1933, in Flin Flon, Manitoba where he lived for his first 25 years. He successfully completed a mechanical apprenticeship at HBMS then earned a Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Manitoba in 1962. After spending time with Green Blankstein Russell and Scouten Mitchell Sigurdson in Winnipeg he returned to northern Manitoba where he worked as the Plant Superintendent and later the Engineering Manager at Sherritt Gordon's Ruttan mine in Leaf Rapids until he retired in 1988. Ray and Jean retired to Kelowna and swiftly set up their retirement life. He joined a golf course, bought a sailboat and had a seasons pass to Big White for 25 years. He was an active member in the Kelowna Yacht Club, rarely missing club racing on Swampfox and volunteering for many years with the adult sailing program. Ray was a true child of the north and shared his passion for the outdoors with everyone. An avid paddler, skier, curler, and sailor, many of his greatest stories and our memories involve camping, fishing, canoeing, and skiing. He instilled a love of the great outdoors in his children. We all enjoyed great adventures with our dad sailing the Caribbean and many family vacations skiing Big White at Christmas. Ray was generous with his knowledge and his time. He lived his life modelling honesty, kindness and integrity. He loved his family more than anything else. He never let us down once, not one of us, not a single time. That is how he will be remembered.



