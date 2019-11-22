Home

Raymond William FINDLAY


1920 - 2019
Raymond William FINDLAY Obituary
FINDLAY, Raymond William: 18 July, 1920 - 15 November, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond William Findlay of Penticton, BC, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Raymond passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2019, at the age of 99 years, with his wife at his side. He is survived by his dear wife, Winnifred Findlay, with whom he had recently celebrated a 78th wedding anniversary; his children, Bill (Eileen), Judi, Randy (Kerry), Brad (Susan), and Dianne (Remo); his ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Heith), Scott (Christa), Robert, Spencer (Alessandra), Tyler, Jess, Jordan, Keenan, Ryan (Carly), and Daniel; his five great-grandchildren, Sam, Ella, Francesca, Matteo and Tanner; his sister, Babs; and his many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by brothers, Alf, Lorne, and Ken, and sisters, Shirley and Marie. Born and raised in Kaleden, BC, Ray experienced a very adventurous childhood enjoying community life on the shores of Skaha Lake and the surrounding countryside. As a young man, Ray journeyed to Ontario where he met, courted, and married a beautiful young lady, Winnifred Spencer, from Forest, ON. He served his country with pride during the Second World War as a Corporal in the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers. After returning home from military service overseas, Ray was honourably discharged from the Canadian Army in 1946. Moving west to BC, Ray and Win raised a young family of five children. Ray spent the next thirty-five years in the trucking industry. His long and outstanding driving career included being one of the first drivers to travel on the brand new Hope-Princeton Highway in 1949. His remarkable career was highlighted by over a million miles of accident-free driving. Ray and Win enjoyed many years raising their family in Penticton and New Westminster, and travelling throughout the Pacific Northwest. Ray's other passion was his time spent as a pilot and aircraft owner. Many exhilarating flight hours were flown, with family members, slipping the surly bonds of earth. Ray and Win retired to Kaleden in 1983 where he enjoyed tending to his garden, spending time with family, and sharing his extensive knowledge of local history. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date in 2020 in Penticton. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 22, 2019
