Reg MARLATT

MARLATT, Reg: November 27, 1930 - August 3, 2020 It is with sadness we say good-bye to Reginald Arnold Marlatt who passed away peacefully August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 89. Reg was born in Winnipeg Manitoba on November 27, 1930 and spent many years in Lashburn Saskatchewan. He was an outstanding Baseball player which led him to a try out for the St Louis Cardinals. However, due to illness, Reg returned to his family's farm in Starbuck Manitoba. Reg served at the Naval Base Esquimalt on the HMCS Ontario from 1953 -1958. He married Diane Swordy in Victoria on April 16, 1955. On retiring from the Navy, they choose to reside in Diane's hometown, Kelowna, where Reg worked for School District 23 and was a volunteer Firefighter with the Benvoulin Fire Department. He went on to become Chief of the Benvoulin Fire Department before joining the Kelowna Fire Department as a professional firefighter. Reg retired from the Kelowna Fire Department to travel with Diane until her passing in 1998. Reg is survived by his children Gary (Nancy) Marlatt, Patti Sadoway, Susan (Bill) Findlay and Julie Marlatt plus 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his Brother Murray Marlatt, his Half-Brother Ron Hallick, his Sister-in-Law Margaret Swordy and several nieces and nephews. Reg's family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Three Links Manor who showed warmth, kindness and professionalism for this past year of Reg's life. We are very grateful.



