GREENLAY, Reuben Samuel: 1934-2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Reuben Samuel Greenlay on November 29, 2020 at the young age of 86 years. Dad was a very special man who was loved by many. He was caring, funny and especially lucky, and anyone who was "Reubenized" will understand. If Dad wasn't helping someone, he could be found in his garden or cutting and splitting wood for winter. He also loved to play golf, which he did a lot of in his retirement years. His wife, Bubbles, was the love of his life. For 63 glorious years they shared a relationship that most people only dream of. They were blessed with 3 wonderful children, Stephen (Gwen), Michael (Debbie), Alan (Charlene), as well as 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Reuben is survived by his loving wife, Bubbles, his children and grandchildren, his siblings, Jim, Paul, Esther and Julia. He is predeceased by his sisters, Ruth and Lois. All who knew Reuben will remember his big smile and generous heart. He left behind a wonderful legacy and will be missed by so many. Dad has left a void in our lives, but he will always and forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
