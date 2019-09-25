|
BELIVEAU, Richard Arthur "Rick" Of Penticton passed away September 16, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Rick will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Patti Lemare and children; Michael (Stacy), Stephen, and Liana Beliveau, as well as seven grandchildren; Dawson, Asher, Jerika, Mackenzie, Jorja, Emmrie, and Adam. Richard lived a full life in his own way. He was loved by a big family and numerous friends, too many to list. He achieved tremendous accomplishments in his life, took pride in his work, and loved a good game of golf. His smile and contagious laugh will be missed by many, far and wide. "A life's work perfectly done" I love you Babe. We love you Dad. We'll miss you Grandpa. The family has planned a Celebration of Life backyard gathering at the family home; 402 Scott Avenue, Penticton, BC. On Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm. Memorial tributes may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019