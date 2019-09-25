Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
402 Scott Avenue
Penticton, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BELIVEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Arthur Of Penticton passed away September 16 2019 "Rick" (Stacy) BELIVEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Arthur Of Penticton passed away September 16 2019 "Rick" (Stacy) BELIVEAU Obituary
BELIVEAU, Richard Arthur "Rick" Of Penticton passed away September 16, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Rick will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Patti Lemare and children; Michael (Stacy), Stephen, and Liana Beliveau, as well as seven grandchildren; Dawson, Asher, Jerika, Mackenzie, Jorja, Emmrie, and Adam. Richard lived a full life in his own way. He was loved by a big family and numerous friends, too many to list. He achieved tremendous accomplishments in his life, took pride in his work, and loved a good game of golf. His smile and contagious laugh will be missed by many, far and wide. "A life's work perfectly done" I love you Babe. We love you Dad. We'll miss you Grandpa. The family has planned a Celebration of Life backyard gathering at the family home; 402 Scott Avenue, Penticton, BC. On Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm. Memorial tributes may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.