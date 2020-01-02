|
HUNTER, Richard Ernest: July 4, 1935 - December 25, 2019 Richard Ernest Hunter passed away at the age of 84 years in Penticton Regional Hospital. Richard was born in Radisson, Saskatchewan July 4, 1935. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Ruth (Tindall Patterson) Hunter; four children, Allen, Elton, Gwenda and Arlene; grandchildren and great grandchildren, four step-children, Margaret (Mike), Joanna, Jeani and Beverly, all of whom he loved very much; three siblings, Dorothy, George and Lorraine. Richard worked in the sheet metal industry for many years in Penticton area. He loved his work installing ductwork and furnaces, air conditioners and teaching a younger generation of students how to be a sheet metal tradesperson. He was very talented and could make anything if you gave him the dimensions of what you wanted (tool carriers, magazine racks, water sprinklers and large truck boxes to hold straps and bungie cords). He loved fishing at different lakes in the area for trout or salmon. He was passionate of his trade and donated all his equipment to Okanagan College Trades Department in Kelowna in 2016. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 2, 2020