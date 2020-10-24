FREEMAN, Richard: November 1956 - October 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family of Richard Freeman announce his sudden passing on October 3, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Richard 'Ricky' was a father, son, brother, uncle, and great uncle to those of us that loved him. You were kind hearted, had a great sense of humour and persevered through so many challenges. We wish you had believed in your talents. You were one of the good guys. Richard is survived by his father Edward Freeman, his mother Dorothy Slade, and two sisters Diane (Warren) of Regina, SK, and Debbie of Kelowna, BC. As well as nieces Aubrey, and Jessica, and nephews Matthew, Dustin, and their children. Rick, sadly you will be missed more than you will ever know. We love you forever and always. There will be no service. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com