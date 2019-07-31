|
|
Mussellam, Richard (Rick) John, With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our Dad Rick on July 24, 2019, aged 74 with family by his side. Rick will be dearly missed and is survived by his "number one son" Kerry (Tundra) and recently united Daughter Sandy Salmon (Peter), granddaughter's Arora and Nicole, Grandson Terry-Dayne, loving sister and travel partner, Janet Slyter and brother Alvin. Family and friends were profoundly important to Rick. He is so loved and will be missed by all of his many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends near and far. Rick was the youngest child and son, predeceased by his parents George and Nettie, sister Salma,brothers, Ed, Jack, Fred& Ervin. Rick was born in Winnipeg Manitoba in 1944 and moved first to Vancouver and then later to Kelowna in 1962. Rick married his first wife and lifetime friend Wylo in 1966 and together they had Kerry. Rick was the lead singer and front man for the Shadrack's from 1962 - 67. Rick started in the car business in 1970 working for Mervin Motors. Rick then started his own dealership in the early 80's (Rick Mussellam Motors) then later started Can Am Cruisers (now Can Am Mobility) and Willingham Bus Services. Rick was a jokester with a twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed a round of golf, a single malt Scotch, Lebanese & Ukrainian food, cooking, entertaining and travelling to sunnier climates. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on August 24th from 2:00-5:00pm at a private estate located at 2660 Sexsmith Road, Kelowna. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the KGH Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangement entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna BC 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 31, 2019