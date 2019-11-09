|
COUSINEAU, Rita "Marguerite Alexina" (nee Fitzmaurice): 1925 - 2019. Rita, at 93 years of age passed away peacefully at the South Health Campus, in Calgary, November 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Ray, son John and brothers Harry, Hector and Bernie. She is survived by her son Jeff (June); daughters Debra and Donna (Scott); her 7 grandchildren Patrick (Candace), Kelsey, Kealy, Kaila, Kohen, Jonathon (Katie) and Christopher; her sisters Louise, Cynthia (Marc), Madeline and Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews. Rita was born in Mattawa, Ontario and moved to Ottawa when she was 16 to complete high school and receive a secretarial diploma to earn money and help with the war effort. She moved to Deep River and worked at the Chalk River laboratory, part of the Manhattan project. She often spoke of her fun times there and of the lifelong friends she made. She met her future husband, Ray at the La Cave dam in Mattawa and deftly used her position there to get multiple Fitzmaurices on the payroll. She was a homemaker while living in North Bay, New Liskeard, Toronto and Winnipeg. Later in life she went back to work as the school secretary at St Mary's Academy, in Winnipeg and loved her time there. She and her husband retired to Kelowna making many new friends and enjoying the weather. In 2017, she moved to Auburn Heights Retirement residence, in Calgary, to be closer to family. Her greatest joy was chatting with family and friends and finding out the news. She will be cremated and laid to rest with Ray and John in North Bay. Presently there is no memorial service planned. She was very proud of her brothers service to Canada in memory of Rita please wear a poppy. Thank you to the staff in the E.D. and on unit 68, at SHC, for their compassion. Thank you to the staff at Auburn Retirement Residence whose willingness to always do more, as well as, the consistent kindness and care was very much appreciated. Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at www.southcalgaryfuneralcentre.ca. SOUTH CALGARY FUNERAL CENTRE and CREMATORIUM (at Lake Fraser Gate) Telephone: 403-297-0711. Honoured Provider of Dignity Memorial.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 9, 2019