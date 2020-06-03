Rita Grace LIVINGSTONE
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIVINGSTONE, Rita Grace : Rita, 98, of Kelowna BC , passed away , May 12, 2020 in Kelowna General Hospital. Rita was born in Halifax, NS to Robert and May ( Worth) Wilson, February 6, 1922. She was the sole survivor of her immediate family. Preceded by her parents ,brothers, Horace and Alonzo, sisters, Eva, Marjory, Gladys and Dorothy .Widowed after the passing of her beloved husband, Malcolm "Livi" Livingstone, 1988, in Kelowna. Rita, although a very private and independent lady, did enjoy fostering her relationship with her close Kelowna friends. and remained active up to her passing. In the latter years of her life, her step-son Bill helped greatly by dropping by on many occasions to ensure her well being. Rita also enjoyed keeping up to date on family matters in Halifax through her regular contacts with her Nephew Kenneth and her Niece Anita.. Cremation has taken place, no Visitation or Funeral..Commitment under the care of First Memorial and Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kelowna BC , in accordance with Rita's direction.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved