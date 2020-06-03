LIVINGSTONE, Rita Grace : Rita, 98, of Kelowna BC , passed away , May 12, 2020 in Kelowna General Hospital. Rita was born in Halifax, NS to Robert and May ( Worth) Wilson, February 6, 1922. She was the sole survivor of her immediate family. Preceded by her parents ,brothers, Horace and Alonzo, sisters, Eva, Marjory, Gladys and Dorothy .Widowed after the passing of her beloved husband, Malcolm "Livi" Livingstone, 1988, in Kelowna. Rita, although a very private and independent lady, did enjoy fostering her relationship with her close Kelowna friends. and remained active up to her passing. In the latter years of her life, her step-son Bill helped greatly by dropping by on many occasions to ensure her well being. Rita also enjoyed keeping up to date on family matters in Halifax through her regular contacts with her Nephew Kenneth and her Niece Anita.. Cremation has taken place, no Visitation or Funeral..Commitment under the care of First Memorial and Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kelowna BC , in accordance with Rita's direction.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 3, 2020.