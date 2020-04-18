Home

WARD, Roald 'Bud' Curtis: 15 November 1939 (Wadena, SK) - 24 March 2020 (Summerland, BC) Predeceased by mother Ethel Orman, father Roald Ward, stepfather Andrew Orman, and brother Errol Ward. Survived by lifelong love and friend Linda Ward; son Cameron Ward (Sierra) and grandson Ian Ward; son Craig Ward (Maria) and grandsons Matthew, Brendan, and Mark Ward; step-sister Kristine Brost (Ron) and children Stephanie and Andrew; plus many cousins and other relatives. No formal service by Bud's request. An informal Celebration of Life will occur later in 2020. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 18, 2020
