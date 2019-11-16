|
JEMSON, ROBERT "BOB" A. Bob passed away in the early hours of October 31, 2019 at the age of 96. He was predeceased by his sister Mildred Simpson and son Bruce M. Jemson. He is survived by his loving wife Gwen; also his sons Allen (Joyce) and Ken; daughter-in-law Joanne (Ron); 6 grandchildren Dawn (Steve), Kimberely, Rob (Roxane), Katie (Jared), Amanda (Corey) and Kevin; and 9 great grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Lucas, Sam, Sebastian, Makenzie, Cole, Emmett, and Grayson. Bob graduated from Charleson High School in Ocean Falls and UBC Vancouver (mechanical engineer). He and Gwen married on October 10, 1944, they celebrated their 75th Anniversary this year. Bob served in the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II. He and Gwen lived in Ocean Falls, Coquitlam (Fraser Mills), Kelowna, Whiterock and Penticton before retiring to Kelowna.
