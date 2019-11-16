Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JEMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. "BOB" JEMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT A. "BOB" JEMSON Obituary
JEMSON, ROBERT "BOB" A. Bob passed away in the early hours of October 31, 2019 at the age of 96. He was predeceased by his sister Mildred Simpson and son Bruce M. Jemson. He is survived by his loving wife Gwen; also his sons Allen (Joyce) and Ken; daughter-in-law Joanne (Ron); 6 grandchildren Dawn (Steve), Kimberely, Rob (Roxane), Katie (Jared), Amanda (Corey) and Kevin; and 9 great grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Lucas, Sam, Sebastian, Makenzie, Cole, Emmett, and Grayson. Bob graduated from Charleson High School in Ocean Falls and UBC Vancouver (mechanical engineer). He and Gwen married on October 10, 1944, they celebrated their 75th Anniversary this year. Bob served in the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II. He and Gwen lived in Ocean Falls, Coquitlam (Fraser Mills), Kelowna, Whiterock and Penticton before retiring to Kelowna. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -