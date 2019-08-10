|
|
Brettl, Robert: 1961-2019. Sad to say the family of Robert Brettl announces the passing of Robert Brettl. Born in Penticton BC on September 10, 1961, passed away on Aug 2, 2019 in Kamloops at the Majorie Willoughby Hospice House. After suffering a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, a painful and short lived battle that only lasted approximately 7 weeks. He leaves behind his father Joseph, mother Mary, sister Christine (Greg), brother Stephen, nieces, LisaMarie (Tristen), Ashleigh (Steve) step children Cory, Kevin, Nick, and mother Karmen, cousin Anita and so many friends and loved ones. Robert had a huge passion for life. He loved his family and friends so much. He enjoyed many types of sports. Robert's knowledge of sports was unbelievable. There was nothing he would not do for anybody; if you needed Robert he would be there for you. He was also known growing up as Peanuts. Robert was one of the most caring human beings on the planet. His love for his family was unsurpassed, one of his greatest joys in life were his three boys Kevin, Nick and Cory. He was the best father son, brother, uncle and friend anyone could ever imagine. He is in a better place now his memories will live on forever. Rest In Peace we'll always remember you and love you -- anyone that had the privilege of knowing you. Robert had a family of friends that was unlimited. He was so thankful to the many friends he had in Penticton Kamloops, Vancouver, and many other places. His love and care for his coworkers in Kamloops and Vancouver was something he was proud of. The family would also like to give a special thanks to his amazing doctor, Dr. Broadbent and staff who gave Robert the best care possible. Also, thanks to the very special staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice House that made his last days as comfortable and peaceful as possible. There will be a celebration of life for Robert Brettl sometime in mid-September in Penticton; date, time and location will be posted. Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 10, 2019