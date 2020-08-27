TRASK SR., Robert Bruce: July 20, 1944 ~ August 11, 2020 Of Summerland, British Columbia, beloved husband of Heidemarie Potrie, passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Rob was born in Toronto, Ontario where he worked in the medical field at Mount Sinai Hospital. He moved to British Columbia over 30 years ago and he became involved as a volunteer with the Fraternal Order of Eagles about 25 years ago in Trail and Rossland, focusing on fundraising for various charities. He moved to Penticton in 2008 and continued his volunteer efforts with Penticton's Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4281. The majority of his recent fundraising has been for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. When he wasn't busy working, volunteering, or raising his family including two foster children with Heidemarie Rob's favourite past-time was fishing. Besides his loving wife of 11 years, Heidemarie, Rob is survived by his brother Wayne in Ontario; his children and stepchildren; Selena, Mike (Tammy), and Bernice in Ontario; Robbie, Wes (Lisa), Shannon, Karri and Jody in British Columbia; Alyssa (Hank) in New Mexico; Tanya (Matt), Damien (Sarah), Leianne from Saskatchewan, foster daughter Sandra in British Columbia; 30 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews in Ontario; and cousins in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Rob was predeceased by his parents, Robert Trask (1971) and Bernice Bailey (2005); his brother Drake Allen Trask (1949); and his foster son Kenneth (2017). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Penticton Regional Hospital for Heart and Stroke. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com