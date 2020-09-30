BROWNELL, Robert Conley: 1943 - 2020 I have been a very fortunate individual throughout much of my life. My parents Harold and Pearl Brownell gave me a supportive and loving upbringing. To my many close friends in Penticton, I thank you for all the support, wisdom and life's debates you provided for me. Furthermore, much gratitude to the Fujino family and members of various tennis groups who made my life enjoyable by their guidance and advice. Thank you to the McNicol Park staff who were fantastic to work with over my 30 year career. It was an honor to work with such a great team. To my supportive family: Thank you Krista, Leah, Stacey, Alex and Quinn for making my life complete and fulfilling! To my wife Sharon: The moment I saw you climb up on top of an old Afghanistan bus in the middle of the winter, I knew I had married the right girl. Your love and collective calm made our family wonderful and happy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Callanish (https://www.callanish.org/
), a non-profit society supporting people affected by cancer, is appreciated. A gathering to remember Bob may be announced at a later date. Robert Brownell September 2020 Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com