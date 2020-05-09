DUFFIN, Robert, Hugh: Apr. 30, 1934 - May 01, 2020 With sad hearts we announce the passing of Bob Duffin. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years Gloria (Blackstock), sons Patrick (Elaine), Jim, Doug, Brad (Anita), 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Dorothy Miller of Shellbrook, Saskatchewan and several nieces & nephews. Bob is pre-deceased by both parents, Hugh & Marie Duffin. Bob was born in Central Butte, Saskatchewan. He served 25 years in the RCMP and 17 years in the Sheriff's Department. Bob loved to hunt, fish and spend time at the family cabin. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store