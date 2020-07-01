1/1
Robert Ian "Bob" SCOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT, Robert "Bob" Ian: April 17, 1929 - June 22, 2020 Bob Scott passed away peacefully in Penticton, BC on Monday, June 22 at the age of 91 years. Bob is predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary, as well as his late sisters, Annette (Ron) and Ruth. He leaves behind his children, Doug (Marie-Eve), Andrew (Amy), Jennifer (John) and Kathy; grandchildren, Alice, Samuel, Lucas, Kyle, Samantha, Aaron, Christopher (Emily), Nicholas, and Cameron; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, with whom he shared a birthday, and Barrett. Bob grew up in Montreal, and, after obtaining a Bachelor of Science from University of British Columbia and a PhD in Chemistry from McGill, settled down with Mary in Mont-St-Hilaire, QC, to raise their family. They subsequently moved to Oakville, ON, where they lived for 30 years, with a final move to Penticton, BC in 2012. Always the life of the party, he will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends he made over the years. As per Bob's wishes, no visitation or funeral will take place. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of Scotch in his honour. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved