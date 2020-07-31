ALLEYN, Robert James: August 24, 1962- July 7, 2020 The world has lost a kind and gentle soul. It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Robert "Robbie" Alleyn. On July 7th, Rob passed away from complications of M.S., at the age of 57. Survived by his wife, Nadine; children, Daniel and Ardessa; his mother Eileen, brother Terry (Sandy), sister Peggy, brother Ray (Doreen) and his sister Kathy (Fred); father-in-law Norm (Caterina), brother-in-law Rob (Charlene), 11 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, and many friends. Rob is predeceased by his father Joseph, god-mother Aunty Max. and his mother-in-law Ellie. Rob was born in New Westminster, BC and during his earliest years, grew up in the house his father built, in a neighbourhood that cultivated life-long friendships. Circumstances eventually took him to live in sunny Hawaii, where he acquired some important life lessons before returning to Vancouver at a tender age of 16. With the help of his brothers and his sister, he not only survived, but thrived, meeting new friends and having the typical teenage experiences. Rob eventually found his path in life and a decision to attend BCIT, in the department of Financial Management, earned him his Diploma. He loved sports and played many. Slow pitch, soccer, skiing and tennis were just a few he worked into his busy schedule. His 21st birthday was almost his last as he was thrown from a boat in a wild, white water rafting mishap… he was certainly living life! It was during this time that he met his future wife and it wasn't long before there was a wedding and a family was begun. Rob soon found himself with an unexpected opportunity to go into partnership with his childhood friend, Al Weaver, and a trip to the Okanagan solidified his newest venture. Rob co-owned and operated Aladdin Floors in Penticton for 8 years. Rob was an amazing, dedicated father and was immensely proud of his children for whom he spent countless hours cooking their favourites and attending any event that they were a part of … he watched them grow with amazement and supported their every endeavor. In recent years he referred to this period of his life as, "Better Times". Visits from family and good times with friends in a tight neighbourhood, made for some lasting memories. Rob loved the Okanagan and called it home for the rest of his days. As MS took its toll, Rob still found joy and happiness in small things. He was a serious sports fan and in particular, a hockey fan, supporting the Canucks religiously. He loved The Eagles, a Tim Hortons French vanilla latte, and the occasional triple O burger. He always had a dry sense of humour and was still cracking the one-liners until the very end. There is now a very deep hole in the hearts of his family and friends who love him. He will be missed tremendously. Our sincerest thanks to all the staff and friends at The Hamlets for the loving care provided to Rob while he lived at his home in Giants Head. We are eternally grateful to have been allowed to be at the bedside for Rob's last weeks on this planet and to be by his side as he made his transition to his next great adventure. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, there will be a private family gathering to celebrate Rob's life on August 24th. Anyone who wishes to participate via zoom, please send an e-mail to robsmemorial@shaw.ca. The family is also requesting short video clips that share happy memories and/or a toast to Rob, which will be included in a slideshow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS Society of Canada.



