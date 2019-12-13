|
|
KINCAID, Robert James "Jim": Born on April 13, 1940 in Penticton, B.C. to Norman Graham and Beryl Thelma (Babe) Kincaid. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 18, 2019, at the age of 79. Funeral services were held in La Crete, Alberta at Countryside Community Church with Interment at the Bergthaler Mennonite Church cemetery. Jim was the youngest of five children. Growing up in the Okanagan, he started his military service as an Army Cadet at the age of twelve and then served with the British Columbia Dragoons while finishing school and working for local businesses. He then spent 13 years with the RCMP, including two years on the Musical Ride; tried his hand at farming; then moved into provincial and municipal government administration. His career took him and his family to a variety of mostly northern communities in B.C., Alberta, Yukon, and Nunavut. He was posted twice to Ottawa. Believing in the importance of serving others, he wore many volunteer hats throughout the years. He served as chair of the Fort Vermilion School Division and as a member of the Northern Alberta Development Council. After retiring in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. he served as President of the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation, and was instrumental in having the area declared a UNESCO Global Geopark. He served in countless ways in the church and community wherever he went, everything from board leadership to basketball referee to volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver. Jim is survived by Helen, his wife of 52 years; three daughters, Kelly (Jae Penner), Laura (Bob Kluthe), and Valerie; five grandchildren, Cole, Paige, Marina, Robin, and Liv; and his many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Beryl Kincaid; his wife's parents Jake and Anna Neudorf; his brothers, Jack and F.G. (Buster) Kincaid, his sister Margaret Pardoe, and foster sister Rhoda Elasoff; as well as much loved brothers and sisters-in-law on both sides of the family. He will be remembered as a well read and gentle man of integrity with a good sense of humour and a quiet faith. "Day is done, gone the sun, fromthe lake, from the hills, from the sky, All is well, safely rest, God is nigh." If family or friends so wish, memorial donations may be made to the Tumbler Ridge Health Centre Foundation.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 13, 2019